English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone confirms Liberty Global talks

02 FEB 2018

Vodafone Group opened discussions with Liberty Global on acquiring parts of the cable company’s European business, amid rumours the deal would form an asset swap similar to a proposal abandoned three years ago.

In a brief media statement, Vodafone Group said it was in: “Early stage discussions with Liberty Global regarding the potential acquisition of certain overlapping continental European assets owned by Liberty Global.”

“There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms, timing or form of any transaction.” The company added it was not discussing a merger.

A report by Financial Times suggested the proposed deal covered a swap of assets similar to one the two companies opened discussions on in 2015, although this was not confirmed by Vodafone.

Talks in 2015 reportedly collapsed  because the businesses could not agree on the value of the individual assets on the table. However, media speculation on the issue resurfaced regularly since. Some reports suggested talks were restarting, while others claimed the two were set for a complete merger.

Most recently, in November 2017, the two were tipped to be preparing their European businesses for a potential tie-up.

Since 2015, the companies have complete one merger deal, to combine Dutch assets to create VodafoneZiggo. Although both promoted the benefits of the combination when it was finally cleared in January 2017, two weeks later Liberty CEO Mark Fries dismissed the prospect of a repeat in other markets.

A deal with Liberty would fit with the multiplay strategy Vodafone talked up in recent years. In several markets the company focused heavily on promoting services outside of mobile and, earlier this week, Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao highlighted the company’s success in offering converged services to customers across several of its European markets.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Qatar regulator readies 5G spectrum for trials

Vodafone CEO hails India spectrum cap review

Vodafone tipped to win Cyta Hellas race

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association