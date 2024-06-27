A group comprising some of the largest operator groups in Europe issued the fourth version of an open RAN technical priorities document, which includes updated requirements around Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) related to AI and ML frameworks.

Telefonica, Orange, Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia and Deutsche Telekom jointly published the document which comes over a year after the group’s previous guidelines and is the result of ongoing work undertaken by the quintet under an MoU signed in 2021.

The latest release updates the group’s previous guidelines and, along with elements around AI and ML, includes further SMO requirements around “interworking with traditional RAN and slicing management”.

In issuing the latest version, the group pointed to updates on security including an “operator vision about the zero trust approach and requirements for certification” alongside “cloud infrastructure mainly focused on O2 and Acceleration Abstraction Layer, while other areas [of the requirements] have been significantly enhanced such as RAN software, O-RU and O-CU/DU”.

Latest requirements issued by the group also expand hardware-related sections.

The quintet noted the technical priorities were intended as “guidance to the RAN supplier industry on where they can focus to accelerate market deployments in Europe, focusing on commercial product availability in the short term, and solution development in the medium term”.