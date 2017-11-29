English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Liberty Global, Vodafone rumours resurface

29 NOV 2017

Cable and fixed-line giant Liberty Global sounded out the market regarding a sale of its Swiss and Austrian units, reigniting rumours it is preparing for a big-money merger with Vodafone Group, The Telegraph reported.

Liberty is reportedly looking for potential buyers for cable and fixed units UPC Austria and UPC Switzerland, with mobile operator Salt floated as a potential buyer for at least the Swiss business.

Although talks are said to be at a preliminary stage, they are believed to be part of a wider effort by both Liberty and Vodafone to recalibrate their businesses to ease a merger.

While Vodafone currently does not operate in Austria or Switzerland, it is in the process of rearranging its business units in some regions absent from Liberty’s list of operating markets. During 2017, Vodafone reorganised its assets in Africa and is in the process of attempting to complete a merger in India with Idea Cellular.

Ongoing saga
Rumours Vodafone and Liberty are preparing a mega-merger have regularly surfaced over the last two-and-a-half years, following the collapse of talks in September 2015 over a possible exchange of assets in Europe. The stumbling block was said to be disagreements on the relative valuations of the businesses.

The companies successfully merged their operations in the Netherlands to form VodafoneZiggo, albeit following a lengthy approvals process.

This was seen by media as a template for a wider European combination between the two, though Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries (pictureddismissed speculation the two were set for a wider tie-up shortly after VodafoneZiggo commenced operations.

Reports in March claimed talks had reopened on the pair’s business units in the UK after Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao said he believed an asset swap between the two would be an “attractive” and “interesting project”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone takes AI to the network edge

Vodafone CTO: 5G industry needs realism

Vodafone Cameroon ends operations after licence woes

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association