English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone braced for Italy challenge; India sales drop

01 FEB 2018

Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao (pictured) is prepared for the Italian market to “warm up” with the entry of newcomer Iliad and revealed continued woes in India where revenue dropped 27 per cent year-on-year in the final three months of 2017.

Speaking at the company’s trading update for its fiscal Q3, Colao lamented “excessive” and “below the line” discount offers from smaller providers in Italy, adding his company had so far “stayed out” of competing with these deals.

However, with the expected entry of Iliad, Colao said the market was set to heat up and the next quarter would be “very interesting to watch”. Its Italy unit contributed 18 per cent of its European revenue during the quarter.

Iliad – which shook the French market with the launch of discount brand Free Mobile in 2012 – is in the process of preparing an Italian launch. Ahead of the challenger’s entry, Vodafone increased allowances on its tariffs and stepped-up efforts to offer converged services.

India pressure
Although India is excluded from overall Vodafone Group figures, a pending merger with Idea Cellular means the company continues to provide updates for the unit.

Vodafone India’s revenue in fiscal Q3 declined 26.6 per cent year-on-year to €1.1 billion. The drop was attributed to new regulation on termination fees and continued price-pressures in the country following the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016.

Colao added the regulatory process for the merger was going well and likely to be complete in the first half of 2018.

On-track
Vodafone Group’s fiscal Q3 revenue fell 3.6 per cent year-on-year to €11.8 billion, due mostly to the removal of figures relating to its VodafoneZiggo joint venture from overall earnings. Profit and loss are not reported in fiscal Q3.

The company said the results were in-line with expectation.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone CEO hails India spectrum cap review

Idea Cellular set for funding drive ahead of merger

Blog: Is it time to take consumer IoT seriously?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association