Vodafone and Liberty Global complete Dutch deal

Vodafone and Liberty Global completed the combination of their assets in the Netherlands, creating a converged operator with annual revenue of more than €4 billion called VodafoneZiggo.

The new company offers mobile, fixed line, TV and broadband services and launches with almost 15 million existing revenue generating units – comprising 5.2 million mobile connections, 2.5 million fixed line telephony, 3.1 million high-speed broadband and 4 million video customers.

Vodafone and Liberty Global revealed their proposal to combine Vodafone’s mobile assets with Liberty’s Ziggo-branded offering in February 2016, stating the new venture would enable them to sell a wider range of services to customers. The plan was cleared by the European Commission in August.

As a result of combining assets, the companies expect to achieve savings of €210 million annually by 2021.

Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao said: “Today marks the creation of a strong integrated communications provider in the Netherlands, combining the complementary skills and experience of Vodafone and Liberty to bring a range of benefits to consumers, enterprises and the public sector.”

“The merged operation will be a stronger competitor in the Netherlands – one of our core European markets – and is a further example of Vodafone’s ability to create value for its customers and shareholders through an effective market-by-market convergence strategy.”