English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vodafone and Liberty Global complete Dutch deal

03 JAN 2017
ss-windmill-holland-netherlands

Vodafone and Liberty Global completed the combination of their assets in the Netherlands, creating a converged operator with annual revenue of more than €4 billion called VodafoneZiggo.

The new company offers mobile, fixed line, TV and broadband services and launches with almost 15 million existing revenue generating units – comprising 5.2 million mobile connections, 2.5 million fixed line telephony, 3.1 million high-speed broadband and 4 million video customers.

Vodafone and Liberty Global revealed their proposal to combine Vodafone’s mobile assets with Liberty’s Ziggo-branded offering in February 2016, stating the new venture would enable them to sell a wider range of services to customers. The plan was cleared by the European Commission in August.

As a result of combining assets, the companies expect to achieve savings of €210 million annually by 2021.

Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao said: “Today marks the creation of a strong integrated communications provider in the Netherlands, combining the complementary skills and experience of Vodafone and Liberty to bring a range of benefits to consumers, enterprises and the public sector.”

“The merged operation will be a stronger competitor in the Netherlands – one of our core European markets – and is a further example of Vodafone’s ability to create value for its customers and shareholders through an effective market-by-market convergence strategy.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone finalises sale of Dutch fixed unit to T-Mobile

Indian operators push for place in cashless economy

Nokia, Vodafone complete C-RAN trial

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association