 Vodafone chief fuels M&A talk - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone chief fuels M&A talk

02 FEB 2022

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read (pictured) asserted the company was taking proactive action towards in-market consolidation, days after reports emerged claiming activist investor Cevian Capital was pressing the company to restructure its portfolio.

Speaking during the company’s fiscal Q3 2022 (calendar Q4 2021) investor call, Read noted consolidation discussions were ongoing, but declined to detail which Vodafone units could be on the block.

He added the business had the ultimate goal of a portfolio consisting of “strong assets in healthy markets”.

Alongside assessing the future of specific operations, Read noted Vodafone was also progressing an ambition to combine its tower business with a peer.

The executive’s comments came hours after rumours Vodafone was set to merge its Spanish business with rival Masmovil resurfaced in Spanish news website El Confidencial.

It reported all options, including a buyout by Vodafone, were on the table.

The latest stories coming out of Spain follow recent reports linking Vodafone with mergers in Italy and the UK.

Reiterating his view on the need for consolidation in a number of European markets, Read told investors mobile players needed “industrial scale locally” pointing to the high number of operators in the UK, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

He emphasised Vodafone was pro-competition, but explained these countries were “hyper-competitive”.

Numbers
Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 4.3 per cent year-on-year to €11.7 billion, though the group’s struggles in Italy and Spain continued with service revenue from the two markets declining by 1.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Profit figures are not recorded in Q3.

The operator’s Africa subsidiary Vodacom Group yesterday (1 February) reported a 6.4 per cent rise in revenue to ZAR26.7 billion (€1.5 billion). The South Africa-headquartered unit pointed to “sustained demand for connectivity” alongside growth in its financial services and business divisions.

Vodacom recorded a 16.1 per cent increase in transaction values across its various m-Pesa mobile money operations, with more than ZAR430 billion processed per month on average.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone expands on open RAN chip goals

Jio grows profit

Vodafone Idea loss widens
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association