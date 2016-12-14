English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

UK “languishing in digital slow lane”, says watchdog

14 DEC 2016
shutterstock_92186554 (1) UK phones

5G offers the UK a chance to “start again and get ahead”, according to a new government watchdog report, which tore into the current state of 4G in the country.

Published by the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), the report ranked the UK as 54th in the world for 4G coverage, notably behind less developed nations including Romania, Albania and Peru.

The NIC revealed a typical user was able to access the technology “barely half of the time”, and called for action to ensure the country does not face similar problems when it comes to 5G.

“Our roads and railways can feel like digital deserts, and even our city centres are plagued by not spots where connectivity is impossible,” said Lord Adonis, chair of the NIC. “That isn’t just frustrating, it is holding British business back as more and more of our economy requires a connected workforce.”

In a list of recommendations, the NIC urged the government and regulator Ofcom to develop a set of standards to determine a “mobile universal service obligation” for consumers, which should be implemented no later than 2025. It also called for the government to become something of “digital champion” by appointing a dedicated minister, ensuring the UK’s mobile connectivity is competitive worldwide.

When it comes to 5G, the watchdog called for immediate action to ensure the country is ready, with improvements required on key rail routes, major roads, and in towns and cities.

“5G is the future – ultra-fast and ultra-reliable it has the potential to change our lives and our economy in ways we cannot even imagine today. But the UK is currently languishing in the digital slow lane,” added Adonis.

The chair added: “5G offers us a change to start again and get ahead. If the government acts now we can ensure our major transport networks and urban centres are 5G ready in time to give British industry every chance to lead the world in exploiting its applications.”

  • kudzec

    I have always argued that the telecom space is expanding into 5G ahead of a full realization and utilization of 4G capabilities. On the other hand it seems also that the 4G throughput experience didn’t really bring the “wow” effect .

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson, Qualcomm, SK Telecom prepare 5G NR trials

Feature: 2016 in review

Asia Briefs: Smart completes 5G test with Nokia, Vietnam’s handset exports rise 11% & more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association