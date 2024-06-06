FROM CISCO LIVE, LAS VEGAS: Cisco pitched benefits for digital enterprise security and performance analytics from its first products incorporating technology previously owned by Splunk, an AI specialist it bought for $28 billion earlier this year.

The company announced a range of upgrades to analytics platform Cisco AppDynamics being deployed ahead of the release of a Unified Observability Experience (UOE) platform, which combines former Splunk technology with Cisco’s.

Cisco asserted integration of the recently acquired tech would “accelerate full-stack observability for the entire enterprise”, explaining businesses would gain better visibility of physical on-premises infrastructure, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

It noted the forthcoming UOE product would use real-time analytics for faster, more accurate detection of issues, alongside providing investigation and response.

During a session on the launch, Cisco SVP and GM Tom Gillis (pictured) said “the combination of Cisco plus Splunk can unlock a class of data that is today invisible to security analytics, but it’s data that’s essential for identifying the lateral movement of an attack”.

Tom Casey, SVP and GM at Splunk, added the company had “made some incredible progress” in the roughly 90 days since the acquisition closed, pointing to the potential of the combined assets for security and performance observability.