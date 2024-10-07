The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) took aim at Google and Apple for requiring local app developers to use their payment methods, with possible fines of as much as $50.5 million for abusing their market power, Reuters reported.

The regulator will request the companies take corrective measures to address their illegal business practices, the news agency wrote.

In a statement, the commission noted it “will carefully review and submit” a response as well as evaluate its next steps.

Apple explained in a response it believes the changes implemented to the App Store comply with the Telecommunications Business Act, Reuters said.

In 2023, the KCC accused Apple and Google of violating new in-app payment rules which prevent stores from requiring developers to use their payment channels for purchases.

The government introduced the rules in August 2021, with the law approved by the National Assembly in 2022.