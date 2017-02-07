English
Home

Telefonica partners Pelephone for smart data unit

07 FEB 2017
Big data ss

Telefonica’s big data unit Luca will help Israel-based Pelephone launch a service for the public sector as well as private firms in fields including retail and transportation.

The Israeli operator plans to invest ILS5 million ($1.3 million) in the venture, called Smart Data, over the next two years to help companies execute complex projects, cut expenses, streamline processes and improve customer service.

“Pelephone will provide a unique opportunity to clients to accelerate their big data journey, leveraging the know-how we have developed over the past five years,” Luca said, adding it will help the Israeli firm realise its data monetisation strategies, “something which we have already enabled China Unicom to do over the past year“.

“Big data is developing rapidly on a global scale. Our assessment shows that there is an enormous demand in the Israeli market for information solutions,” said Ilan Sega, VP of marketing at Pelephone, which is a unit of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunications.

In October last year, Telefonica launched Luca as part of its strategy to become a data-driven company and help corporate clients understand their data.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

