English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile hopes for Q1 2019 Sprint deal completion

16 NOV 2018

T-Mobile US could close its tie-up with Sprint in Q1 2019, the company’s CFO Braxton Carter said, as regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC) resumes its review into the mega merger next month.

In comments cited by Reuters, Carter said at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference this week that T-Mobile is hopeful of getting “some early indications of where these regulatory agencies are at by the end of this year”.

“At this point, it’s more pointing to the second quarter as more probable, but it could still be first quarter,” he added.

The $26 billion deal, first announced in April, is currently under review by the FCC and the US Department of Justice.

The FCC’s review was however put on hold in September for almost three months, as the regulator sifted through additional documentation submitted by the operators. It said this week it will pick up where it left off on 4 December, with third parties also set the same deadline to weigh in on the newly submitted materials.

Both T-Mobile US and Sprint have maintained they are expecting the deal to be cleared by the first half of 2019 and this is the first time a timeline of Q1 2019 has been suggested.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

FCC to resume T-Mobile, Sprint merger review

FCC chief presses operators over illegal call prevention

Sprint grows income despite subscriber losses

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association