Home

T-Mobile and Sprint confirm US mega deal

29 APR 2018

T-Mobile and Sprint put an end to years of speculation, today announcing plans to merge in an all-stock transaction worth $26 billion.

The combined company will operate under T-Mobile’s moniker with a home base in Bellevue, Washington, and will be led by T-Mobile CEO John Legere. T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert will also stay on board (as president and COO of the combined entity), and additional members of the new management team will be selected from both companies during the closing period.

Masayoshi Son, current SoftBank Group chairman and CEO (owner of Sprint), and Marcelo Claure, current CEO of Sprint, will serve on the board of the new T-Mobile.

According to GSMA Intelligence, T-Mobile and Sprint are the third and fourth largest mobile operators in the US, respectively, with a market share of 19 per cent and 12 per cent. Verizon leads the market with a 36 per cent market share, followed by AT&T (30 per cent).

In a statement, Legere claimed the deal will “create a fierce competitor with the network scale to deliver more for consumers and businesses in the form of lower prices, more innovation, and a second-to-none network experience – and do it all so much faster than either company could on its own.”

More details to follow.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

