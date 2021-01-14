 Samsung zooms-in on camera USPs in latest flagship - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung zooms-in on camera USPs in latest flagship

14 JAN 2021

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S21 flagship series, handsets the company claimed introduce a number of ground-breaking features including a range of enhancements to its camera, display, AI software and chipsets.

The company’s new top end device series comes in three variants: the Galaxy S21 5G; Galaxy S21+ 5G; and S21 Ultra 5G, with sales beginning on 29 January.

As with its, and rival flagship launches in recent years, Samsung chose to focus on developments in display technology and improvements to camera software and hardware.

Among the new elements include AI camera compatibility with third party apps and the ability to take “professional standard” stills from 8k video. Its highest-spec version also features multi-angle video software the company claims is at a high-enough grade for editing professionals.

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8-inch display, 40MP front camera, quad rear camera set-up with a 108MP wide angle main lens, and 5000mAh battery. It is also compatible with its S-Pen, which is generally used alongside its Note series and some of its tablets.

The standard S21 5G offers a 6.2-inch display, 4000mAh battery, 10MP front camera, and triple main camera set-up comprising 12MP wide and ultra-wide angle lenses, and 64MP telephoto unit.

Samsung’s S21+ 5G version carries most of the same specs as its lower-end sibling but with a 6.7-inch screen and 4800mAh battery.

The vendor’s official global spec sheet shows all three devices run its Exynos 2100 octa-core processor, announced earlier this week, which incorporates technology from Arm.

In a statement released to coincide with Samsung’s launch, Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 888 was powering the series “in some regions”.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is expected to retail at just below $2,000, with the S21+ 5G at almost $1,000 and S21 5G at around $800. The devices supersede the S20 series, which launched alongside its foldable Galaxy Z Flip in February 2020.

Alongside the smartphones, it announced the Galaxy Smart Tag, a tracking device priced at just under $40 (available in February) and a Pro version of its ear buds for $199, available tomorrow (15 January).

Timing
CCS Insight chief of research Ben Wood pointed to the timing of the launch, three months after Apple’s latest iPhone announcement, as being key for giving Samsung something capable of quickly competing with offers from its US-based rival.

“The new Galaxy S21 range follows the formulaic approach to annual upgrades that all phone makers are now locked into,” he added. “In a cut-throat smartphone market featuring a buoyant Apple, I think the biggest differentiator is the decision to announce these products earlier than usual rather than the incremental improvements to the camera, display and design.”

“Samsung’s decision to announce its latest flagship Galaxy smartphones early is a sensible move given the market turmoil created by the global pandemic and the postponement of the annual MWC event, which usually provides a showcase for Samsung’s latest new devices.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Samsung prevé un gran crecimiento en beneficios de explotación durante el cuarto trimestre

Samsung forecasts Q4 operating profit surge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association