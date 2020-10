Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

It’s finally here – Apple has taken the wraps off its first 5G iPhone, unveiling a quartet of next generation-enabled handsets during an event which also featured a special network announcement from Verizon. True to form, Apple also had a few other product surprises up its sleeve too. Here’s everything you need to know from David McClelland in just five minutes.