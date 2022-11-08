 Renault pushes software vision with Google, Qualcomm - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Renault pushes software vision with Google, Qualcomm

08 NOV 2022

Renault Group expanded a partnership with Google to include the design of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), a move the French automotive manufacturer noted contributed to its broader digital transformation goals.

The expanded agreement includes developing digital twins for vehicles, which Renault stated will employ AI to create and deliver new in-car services along with off-board applications. The companies also plan to develop specific software components to increase capabilities around OTA updates using Google’s AI and cloud capabilities.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo stated the complexity of modern vehicles was driving a need for a shared IT platform and streamlined access to data. He noted SDVs will increase residual value and after-sales retention for the company.

Customer benefits cited include the use of AI and machine learning to tailor services based on their habits and typical destinations.

The agreement builds on a cloud-computing partnership struck in 2018, with Google now becoming the preferred provider of these services to Renault as the automotive company plans to migrate its operations in a bid for greater agility and performance.

Renault separately revealed an updated deal with Qualcomm also covering its SDV push.

The deal involves using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis as the foundation for jointly-developed high-performance computing platforms which the pair aim to make available in 2026 to the US company’s automotive customers.

Another element involves Qualcomm or a subsidiary investing in Renault’s new electric vehicle and software company Ampere.

Renault and Qualcomm have a history of working together on connected vehicle developments, with their respective CEOs previously highlighting the benefits of collaboration as vehicles incorporate a growing number of computing elements.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Pesimismo de Qualcomm sobre el mercado de smartphones

Qualcomm downbeat on smartphone sales

Google ad sales take hit as growth slows

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association