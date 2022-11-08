Renault pushes software vision with Google, Qualcomm

Renault Group expanded a partnership with Google to include the design of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), a move the French automotive manufacturer noted contributed to its broader digital transformation goals.

The expanded agreement includes developing digital twins for vehicles, which Renault stated will employ AI to create and deliver new in-car services along with off-board applications. The companies also plan to develop specific software components to increase capabilities around OTA updates using Google’s AI and cloud capabilities.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo stated the complexity of modern vehicles was driving a need for a shared IT platform and streamlined access to data. He noted SDVs will increase residual value and after-sales retention for the company.

Customer benefits cited include the use of AI and machine learning to tailor services based on their habits and typical destinations.

The agreement builds on a cloud-computing partnership struck in 2018, with Google now becoming the preferred provider of these services to Renault as the automotive company plans to migrate its operations in a bid for greater agility and performance.

Renault separately revealed an updated deal with Qualcomm also covering its SDV push.

The deal involves using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis as the foundation for jointly-developed high-performance computing platforms which the pair aim to make available in 2026 to the US company’s automotive customers.

Another element involves Qualcomm or a subsidiary investing in Renault’s new electric vehicle and software company Ampere.

Renault and Qualcomm have a history of working together on connected vehicle developments, with their respective CEOs previously highlighting the benefits of collaboration as vehicles incorporate a growing number of computing elements.