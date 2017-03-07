Orange preparing LTE-based home broadband service

Orange revealed details of a new LTE-based broadband service targeted at improving connectivity for residential customers in France, branded 4G Home.

In a post on its website, the operator said it will offer the 4G home package to its customers who are not eligible for an ADSL connection, or if the internet connection in the home is too slow.

Using an Orange branded Flybox 4G router, the operator said customers can access the internet via a 4G mobile network.

The service will be limited to metropolitan France, in areas where 4G coverage is available and where the operator’s LTE network performs better than its fixed internet offering.

Orange’s roll out follows domestic rival Bouygues Telecom, which launched a similar offering earlier this year, branded 4G Box.

According to French publication MacGeneration, Orange is currently testing the service with a select number of customers, with an official launch planned in May.

There were no details on price from the operator, but MacGeneration said the 4G Home package will be sold for €36.99, while the router is on sale separately for €74.90.

Orange’s domestic revenue dropped 0.8 per cent year-on-year to €4.83 billion in 2016, due to continued intense competition in the country.