South Korea-based KT and LG Electronics unveiled plans to cooperate to develop 6G technologies and standards, with a focus on wideband full-duplex communication technology.

In a joint statement, the pair noted the tie-up will focus on developing next-generation transmission and full-duplex communication technologies, and collaborating on global standardisation.

Full-duplex capability enables uplink and downlink data to be simultaneously transmitted and received over a single frequency band, potentially increasing frequency efficiency by up to two times, the statement added. The traditional method splits uplink and downlink data over time or frequency.

The companies aim to develop wideband full-duplex gear operating in candidate 6G frequencies, as well as design and produce the next-generation transmission and reception devices, and complete performance verification tests.

LG Electronics C&M Standard Research Institute director Je Young-ho stated it has been working on core 6G technologies since 2019, adding through its partnership with KT it expects to “contribute to not only leading 6G standardisation but also discovering core services”.

In June, operator KT said it was partnering with Nokia on 6G research.

KT CEO Kim Young-Shub predicted last October the industry’s approach to developing 6G technology will differ from the past by focusing on the services first instead of the infrastructure.

The 3GPP aims to complete the standard specifications required for the development of 6G base stations and terminals by 2029.