Orange technology bosses raised doubts about the need for telco specific large language models (LLM) for network operations, as CTIO and EVP Bruno Zerbib (pictured, left) reiterated calls for the industry to move away from generational paradigms and pursue a software defined approach.

At a media roundtable in London, Zerbib was joined by EVP and CTO at Orange Innovation Networks Laurent Leboucher (pictured, right), who explained the company’s reasons for not yet joining the Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA).

GTAA was unveiled at MWC24 Barcelona, spearheaded by telco giants e&, Singtel, SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, with the focus on developing LLM for telcos.

Leboucher said Orange was watching developments closely and it could join in the future, but for now the company was not sold on the need or business case for such models.

“We are experimenting the use of LLM – but generic very large models Gemini and OpenAI – for some use cases on the network side. We are not yet convinced that we need a specific LLM even for network operations. It may be the case, but we are not yet convinced.”

Nvidia bubble

Zerbib agreed there was certainly a question around the need for “special” telco LLM, while adding that if these were built at the edge of the network, that would inevitably mean the need to invest in GPUs.

While he acknowledges that AI technology in general will give the operator the efficiency to better use capex, at the same time it will require large investment in GPUs.

“We need to come up with a business model that makes sense. There’s no scenario where we build these elements before we are monetised or they are not built in partnership.”

He further suggested that buying GPUs directly from Nvidia, currently one of the only options, may not currently be the best use of cash.

“Everything is with Nvidia, although I’m quite sure, looking at what’s going on in the valley and all the hyperscalers spending huge amounts of money, that you’re going to have massive competition, and so it’s going to bring the price down. And that’s the reason why right now, we don’t want to spend money on GPUs.”

Hyperscaling

The Orange CTIO caused a stir in the industry in December 2023, when he argued 5G would be the last “G”, and instead of pushing 6G, Orange would target continuous innovation in its network.

He reiterated those comments, arguing that particularly on the software side, the whole notion of 4G, 5G and whatever comes in five or so years is becoming “antiquated to some extent”.

“Our entire infrastructure has been evolving to a set of capabilities exposed through a platform and through APIs,” added Zerbib. “Essentially, we’re debating whether or not we should now be comparing ourselves to hyperscalers.”