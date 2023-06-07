 Nokia warns on jump in IoT device exploitation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia warns on jump in IoT device exploitation

07 JUN 2023

Nokia cautioned there had been a sharp increase in attacks taking advantage of insecure IoT devices in the last 12 months, with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) traffic targeted at disrupting telecommunications network services.

In the latest Nokia Threat Intelligence Report, the vendor estimated the number of IoT devices engaged in so-called botnet-driven DDoS attacks was around 1 million as of the end of Q1 compared with 200,000 in the previous year.

Nokia noted a “large number of insecure IoT devices” were being used to cause end-user disruption to services, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a “growing increase in profit-driven hacking collectives operated by cybercriminals” as potential reasons.

“This sharp increase, also supplemented by the increased use of IoT devices by consumers around the world, was first noticed at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict but has since spread to other parts of the world,” it added.

Nokia claimed IoT device-related bots are currently responsible for around 40 per cent of global DDoS traffic, with many of the billions of units in circulation having lax security protection.

Away from IoT, Nokia noted an increase in trojan malware targeting personal banking on mobile devices.

Nokia SVP of business applications Hamdy Farid said the report’s findings “underline both the scale and sophistication of cybercriminal activity today”.

“A single botnet DDoS attack can involve hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, representing a significant threat to networks globally.”

“To mitigate the risks, it’s essential that service providers, vendors, and regulators work to develop more robust 5G network security measures…as well as robust security practices and awareness at all company levels”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia lauds Charter Communications 5G deal

Nokia ups private wireless push

HMD Global reboots Nokia 2660 clamshell

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association