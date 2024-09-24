Revenue generated by operators from roaming IoT devices will double over the next five years to reach $2.2 billion in 2029, Juniper Research predicted, with use cases requiring enhanced connectivity expected to drive the increase.

In its latest market report the analyst house forecast 5G devices would likely still contribute less than 10 per cent of roaming IoT connections in 2029, but account for 40 per cent of associated operator revenue.

To help up revenue from IoT roaming, Juniper Research anticipates operators will be able to apply a premium price for 5G-enhanced connections which can deliver “mission critical” services.

Here, the use of ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) was deemed “crucial” across applications including IoT-based maintenance in connected vehicles.

The analyst house also noted the use of enhanced connectivity would “necessitate the development of roaming steering between network slices” to optimise quality of service.

Author of the study and research analyst at Juniper Research Alex Webb noted to “effectively meet quality of service requirements, operators must provide enterprises with tools which allow them to input their connectivity requirements, enabling operators to steer IoT roaming connections to the optimal network slice”.