Nokia Bell Labs and e& teamed to research ways to incorporate AI into industrial sectors, with a year-long plan which could bolster longer-term goals around automation and digitalisation.

The companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding covering development of AI-based use cases and ICT to boost the efficiency, safety and productivity of industrial sites.

Nokia stated many industrial sectors face challenges in those fields, along with health and sustainability.

Thierry Klein, president of Bell Labs Solutions Research, said the company brings expertise in “responsible AI, software and data systems” to the e& collaboration. When combined with the UAE-based operator’s AI capabilities, the tie-up will “accelerate” digital transformation by delivering fresh technologies “for a safer, more productive and more sustainable future”, he said.

Nokia stated network connectivity, AI and advanced computing will be a bedrock of the pair’s collaboration, which the vendor believes will help turn industrial automation concepts into reality.

Dena Almansoori, chief AI and data officer with e&, argued there is a need to ensure the potential of the technology is tempered by “strong protections to ensure its responsible development and deployment”.

Klein indicated the pair’s initial target markets will be in the Middle East, though added they could ultimately look beyond the region.

The vendor noted Nokia Bell Labs is developing AI based on the principles of “fairness, reliability, privacy, transparency, sustainability and accountability”, factors it believes align with a broader telecom industry focus on environmental and social responsibility.