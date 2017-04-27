English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Nokia touts mobile strength in Q1

27 APR 2017

Nokia chief Rajeev Suri (pictured) said the company’s first quarter numbers “demonstrated our improving business momentum, even if some challenges remain”, with its mobile networks business described as “clearly the highlight of the quarter”.

“We slowed the rate of topline decline and generated healthy orders in what is typically a seasonally weak quarter for us,” he said.

Net sales in its Ultra Broadband Networks unit, which includes both mobile and fixed products, decreased 4 per cent year-on-year to €3.6 billion. Mobile networks sales of €3.1 billion were down 1 per cent year-on-year, with fixed sales of €501 million down by 19 per cent.

Nokia’s fixed networks performance compared with “a particularly strong first quarter 2016”, with the company also noting the completion of an engagement in Asia Pacific, and another customer reducing spending in Latin America.

The mobile decrease was primarily due to services, partially offset by network products.

Profitability in mobile networks benefited from a shift in regional mix (with a higher proportion of sales in North America) , and business mix (with a lower share of services sales). However, fixed profitability was impacted by the lower sales, with gross margin “solid” year-on-year.

In its quarterly highlights, the company flagged its largest-ever contract by revenue in Latin America, with consortium Altan Redes, to build a “major mobile broadband network” in Mexico. It will use Nokia’s 4.5G Pro radio, and IP and optical backhaul, to deliver coverage to 92 per cent of the country’s population.

Sales in Nokia’s Technology unit increased 25 per cent year-on-year to €247 million. Of this, €231 million related to patent and brand licensing, and €16 million to digital health and digital media.

The numbers were boosted by an IPR licensing agreement which was expanded in Q3 2016, Nokia’s brand partnership with device maker HMD Global, one-off sales related to a new agreement in Q1, and its acquisition of wearables company Withings.

Cautiously optimistic
On a group level, the company reported a loss for the quarter of €473 million, compared with a prior-year loss of €623 million, on revenue of €5.4 billion, down 2 per cent from €5.5 billion.

It attributed the reduced loss to lower operating loss (€127 million, compared with €712 million), partially offset by higher taxes, a negative fluctuation in non-controlling interest and a net negative fluctuation in financial income and expenses.

“Overall, given Nokia’s performance in the first quarter, I am optimistic about the year ahead, even if cautiously so,” Suri said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

PayPal hails impact of mobile-first approach

Advertising revenue lifts Line profit through Q1

LG Electronics shows signs of mobile recovery
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association