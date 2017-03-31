Nokia to deploy 700MHz wholesale network in Mexico

Nokia was selected by Altan Redes to build and operate a nationwide LTE and 5G-ready wholesale network in Mexico in what the vendor said is its largest-ever contract win by scale in Latin America.

Known in Mexico as ‘Red Compartida’, the public-private project will provide wireless broadband nationwide to 92 per cent of the population in Mexico.

In a statement, the vendor said the project includes a full-range of services enabling it to deliver a turnkey project, including site acquisition, construction, deployment and network integration.

The deployment will utilise the 700MHz frequency band and will generate operational efficiencies as it requires fewer sites to reach a wider coverage.

Dimitri Diliani, head of Nokia Latin America, said the project “is a dream for a company like Nokia, and shows the strength of our innovation and our product portfolio.”

“This project will allow Altan and the Mexican government to exceed consumer expectations, providing more wireless broadband services, speed, coverage and quality at a lower cost per bit. Such a state-of-the art network will benefit all mobile operators in Mexico – the existing and the new ones – and also their customers.”

The bidding process for the tender of the network was controversial, with Rivada Networks filing a suit against the Mexican state because it believed a decision to disqualify it from the auction was illegal.

Mexico’s communications and transport regulator also wanted to sue Rivada Networks and its CEO for defamation, but the suit was dismissed by a Mexican federal court.

The project is expected to generate a total investment of more than $7 billion over nine years.