 Industry groups welcome EU privacy agreement - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Industry groups welcome EU privacy agreement

11 FEB 2021

GSMA and ETNO called for further action to ensure European operators are able to compete effectively with other players in the digital economy, as European Union (EU) member states agreed revised rules on e-privacy rules in the bloc.

In a joint statement, the industry associations welcomed the agreement, which comes after four years of regulatory wrangling. They said the telecoms industry was fully committed to the principle of confidential communications and supported the continent’s ambitions to lead the data economy.

They added the move was an important step in the right direction in efforts to align e-privacy with General Data Protection Rules (GDPR), but warned work was still needed.

“If regulatory asymmetries linked to the discrepancy between e-privacy and GDPR persist, European players will face hurdles: this is both a matter of competitiveness and ability to develop European data services inspired by European values,” they added.

The statement was in response to an agreement by the European Council to negotiate a mandate on updated e-privacy rules, which aims to define cases in which service providers are allowed to process electronic communications data, or have access to data stored on end user devices.

Amendments
It follows work led by the Portuguese presidency to update the existing e-privacy directive from 2002 to cater for new technological and market developments, including widespread use of VoIP, web-based email and messaging services, and emerging techniques to track users’ online behaviour.

The draft legislation will repeal the existing directive, with the aim to cover electronic communications using publicly-available services and networks, and metadata (such as information on location and time) related to the communication.

In addition, to ensure full protection of privacy rights, and promote trusted and secure IoT, the rules will cover machine-to-machine data transmitted via a public network.

The Portuguese presidency will now begin talks with the European Parliament to define the final text.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telefónica y GSMA insisten en la necesidad de reformar las normativas europeas

Mobile industry ramps calls for European rule overhaul

La GSMA prepara el MWC de Shanghái
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association