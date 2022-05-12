 Huawei eyes key place in Europe sustainability push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei eyes key place in Europe sustainability push

12 MAY 2022

LIVE FROM HUAWEI IDI FORUM, MUNICH: Huawei’s Western Europe president Li Peng (pictured) outlined the vendor’s determination to play a key role in digital transformation efforts in the region, pitching its IT kit as able to aid the acheivement of European Union (EU) digital and energy goals.

Huawei, which has had well-documented issues with national regulators in some European markets over sales of 5G equipment from its wireless division, continues to operate a wide number of business units across the continent including its IT-focused segment.

At the partner and customer event focused on energy saving data storage systems, Peng said Europe was at the “forefront of digital transformation” with authorities pushing for a “stronger digital Europe.” This includes targets set to industries and funding for digital and green projects.

These goals, Peng argues, fit with Huawei’s past and ongoing activities in the region.

“Building a sustainable future has already been our priority in the EU,” he added. “Huawei is committed to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully-connected intelligent world.”

“We will also use our digital technology to drive more efficient energy use and empower a green Europe,” he added, highlighting its latest technologies designed to improve efficiency in data centres.

The vendor and its partners, he noted, could help push forward digital transformation, sustainable development and contribute to a goal of making the economic block carbon neutral by 2050.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Huawei sheds light on smart solar play

Digital giants face EU networks scrutiny

Apple faces pressure over NFC access
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association