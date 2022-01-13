 EU offers €258M fund for 5G and Gigabit networks - Mobile World Live
HomeLatest Stories

EU offers €258M fund for 5G and Gigabit networks

13 JAN 2022

The European Commission (EC) invited interested parties to bid for fresh funding aimed squarely at improving 5G, cloud infrastructure and high-speed Gigabit networks throughout the European Union.

A total of €258 million is currently up for grabs, and appears to be spread over 11 projects with a submission deadline of 22 March. A particular focus is being placed on 5G coverage along cross-border corridors and for local communities.

The call for proposals comes under the digital part of Connecting Europe Facility (CEF Digital), a key EU funding instrument.

The move follows the adoption of the first work programme for CEF Digital in December 2021, which earmarked more than €1 billion in funding for the period from 2021 to 2023.

A total planned budget for CEF Digital is up to €2 billion by 2027.

The entire Connecting Europe Facility programme, which supports investment in trans-European digital, transport, and energy networks, is worth €33.7 billion from 2021 to 2027.

A initial generation of CEF, covering 2014 to 2020, contributed to free Wi-Fi programme WiFi4EU, along with other cross-border digital infrastructures and services, the EC noted.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

