Home

Huawei not giving up on Sweden despite latest loss

23 JUN 2021

Huawei indicated it would continue to fight a ban in Sweden after a court upheld a decision by the country’s regulator to prevent operators using its equipment in 5G networks, imposed as part of its latest spectrum auction terms.

In a statement, a Huawei representative explained the company respected the judgement of the Stockholm Administrative Court.

“Whilst we are disappointed with this outcome, the verdict is not the final ruling on our case.”

“We are currently studying the judgment and the court’s reasoning to determine what further legal remedies to pursue to protect our legitimate rights and interests. Our door remains open to constructive dialogues with relevant parties to work out practical solutions to mitigate any security concern.”

In comments echoing previous grievances, the vendor claimed regulator Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) had “failed to produce any facts or evidence to demonstrate that Huawei’s equipment has technical security issues”.

“We encourage relevant Swedish authorities to rely on objective, unbiased and verifiable cybersecurity standards based on facts,” it added.

Huawei’s statement came after it lost the latest in a number of legal scraps with authorities in the country related to use of its kit.

The ruling yesterday (22 June) involved an appeal against the terms of PTS’s 5G spectrum auction which took place earlier this year.

Among the conditions of the sale, operators were prevented from using equipment supplied by ZTE or Huawei on security grounds. Additionally, any existing products were required to be removed by the start of 2025.

In its statement on the case, PTS noted Huawei could take its case to the Stockholm Court of Appeal, though the regulator vowed to defend its decision there if necessary.

As Huawei’s troubles in Sweden continue, speculation will likely only increase on the knock-on impact on Ericsson’s prospects in Huawei’s home market of China, which the Swedish vendor warned about in a financial update last month.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

