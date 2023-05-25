 European Commission, Google chiefs plot AI pact - Mobile World Live
Home

European Commission, Google chiefs plot AI pact

25 MAY 2023

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and European Commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton (pictured) struck an initial agreement on developing voluntary rules on AI, ahead of EU regulation on the technology being finalised.

In a statement on social media Breton highlighted the pair had agreed for their organisations to work together on developing a so-called AI Pact.

They expect “all major European and non-European AI actors” to also be involved.

“We expect technology in Europe to respect all of our rules, on data protection, online safety, and AI,” Breton added. “In Europe, it’s not pick and choose. I am pleased that Sundar Pichai recognises this and that he is committed to complying with all EU rules.”

The proposed AI Act was initially drafted by the European Commission in 2021 and is currently with the European Parliament, which expects to hold a vote on its position next month.

It must also be agreed by the European Council.

Warning
Hours after Breton was hailing a successful meeting with Pichai, Reuters reported comments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stating the initial draft of the AI Act would constitute “over-regulating”, though noted he expected it to be “pulled back”.

However, the news publication noted Altman said the company may consider leaving Europe should it be unable to comply with the upcoming rules.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

