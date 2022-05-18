Ericsson Europe head departs ahead of restructure

Ericsson revealed plans for sweeping changes to its business including the creation of a specific enterprise wireless solutions business unit, amalgamation of its cloud and digital services divisions and high profile departures from its executive team.

In a stock market statement Ericsson detailed the structural changes will be effective from the start of June and announced its EVP and head of market area Europe and Latin America Arun Bansal (pictured) would leave his role on its top team immediately.

Bansal spent five years in the role having been at the vendor since 1995.

No reason was given for his departure apart from an indication he was leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Last month, Ericsson announced Managed Services head Peter Laurin was set to depart in August.

And Jan Karllson is set to leave his current role as head of business area Digital Services to lead development of a new Global Network Platform at the vendor.

Shake-up

Changes to the company’s structure include the combination of its digital and cloud and software services divisions into a single unit led by current networks head Per Narvinger, who joins its executive team.

The new segment will be called business area Cloud Software and Services.

Ericsson explained the rationale for the change is to “capitalise on the convergence of software and services and deliver growth in the core business”.

It added the new division would build services using automation and AI, and follows a trend of managed services becoming more software-driven.

Ericsson also plans to create a specific unit for Enterprise Wireless Solutions comprising assets from acquired business Cradlepoint and the Swedish vendor’s Dedicated Networks products.

It will be led by current Cradlepoint CEO George Mulhern, who will also join the Ericsson top team.

Alongside the new divisions, Ericsson is creating a Group Function Global Operations segment to bring together various corporate activities currently spread across the business including IT, property and digital transformation.

Its head of group sourcing Moti Gyamlani will lead the unit and join the Ericsson executive team.