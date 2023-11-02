Nokia struck a partnership with software specialist Hololight to boost the performance of XR services using the vendor’s L4S technology, designed to simultaneously achieve low-latency and provide high throughput on networks and applications.

The collaboration will see the pair test the L4S internet protocol for multi-user real-time XR applications which require “very low levels of latency”.

Nokia explained L4S technology uses a new congestion-control algorithm, allowing a consistent low-latency performance no matter how busy the network is.

The concept was developed in collaboration with BT Group and Norwegian research laboratory Simula.

Philipp Landgraf, senior director XR streaming at Hololight said the deployment of L4S on XR applications will enable smooth and stable streaming “with a high number of active users, even in the most challenging environment”.

Network automation research principal at Nokia Bell Labs Koen de Schepper added: “Hololight will help us explore the user experience for future applications and what these applications and future networks will need to support”. De Schepper said L4S will be crucial for developing 5G-Advanced.

Hololight promotes itself as a leader in AR/VR technologies. The company offers various enterprise software services for the industrial metaverse, and its clients span from Deutsche Telekom, Accenture to BMW.