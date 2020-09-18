 Ericsson inks $1B deal to boost 5G enterprise play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson inks $1B deal to boost 5G enterprise play

18 SEP 2020

Ericsson struck a deal to acquire Cradlepoint, a US-based wireless solutions specialist, in a move to bolster the Swedish vendor’s strategy to capture a bigger share of the 5G enterprise market.

In a statement, Ericsson said it would pay an enterprise value of $1.1 billion for Cradlepoint, which it has collaborated with since the launch of 4G in the US. The deal is expected to close before the end of Q4, subject to conditions.

Ericsson explained Cradlepoint specialises in wireless WAN edge solutions, connecting through 4G and 5G to deliver “fast, secure and flexible connectivity” for businesses, mobility and critical frontline emergency services.

It operates a subscription model, combining cloud software with hardware endpoints, support and training.

Its sales in 2019 amounted to SEK1.2 billion ($136.7 million) with a gross margin of 61 per cent, and it is “strongly positioned in a market with underlying 25 per cent to 30 per cent growth”, added the Swedish vendor.

For Ericsson, the move builds on an ongoing strategy around offering enterprise services through its 5G portfolio, which includes its Dedicated Networks division and global IoT platform.

Borje Ekholm, Ericsson president and CEO, said Cradlepoint would prove key to its strategy of helping customers “grow the value of their 5G network investments”.

“Combining the scale of our market access and established relationships with the world’s biggest mobile operators we are making a strong investment to support our customers to grow in this exciting market.”

Once the deal is complete, Cradlepoint will be part of Ericsson Business Area Technologies and New Businesses, and is expected to contribute to operating cash flow in 2022.

Cradlepoint operates a R&D centre in Silicon Valley, has offices in the UK and Australia, and more than 650 employees which will remain at the company.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US Cellular seeks mmWave 5G range extension

Ericsson seeks slice of nascent US C-Band sector

Ericsson spotlights open RAN security risks

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association