Ericsson managed services boss quits

Ericsson announced Managed Services boss Peter Laurin will leave his position in August following more than 20 years with the vendor, taking a role as CEO of automation company Piab.

Laurin leaves his position as SVP and head of business area Managed Services on 15 August, Ericsson stated, with his successor to be announced at a later date.

The executive was appointed to Ericsson’s leadership team in 2017 and first joined the company in 2001, serving in numerous roles including head of region and central Asia, and leading the vendor’s work with Vodafone Group globally.

CEO Borje Ekholm hailed Laurin’s performance, stating he had been “instrumental in turning around and transforming our managed services business and successfully led Ericsson’s digitalisation and IT journey”.

Despite the praise, Laurin’s successor could have their work cut out.

In its most recent Q4 2021 financial results, Managed Services weighed on overall performance, with revenue for the unit down 8 per cent year-on-year due to lower demand under certain contracts and contract rescoping.

Laurin leaves to take over as boss of Piab, a company focussed on automation of production processes globally.