 Claure quits SoftBank - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Claure quits SoftBank

28 JAN 2022

SoftBank Group announced the departure of COO Marcelo Claure (pictured) after nine years with the company, a move media reports suggest could be related to a dispute with chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son over compensation.

A statement simply noted the two parties arrived at a mutual decision, with Son adding Claure had made a significant contribution to SoftBank’s business.

Claure joined the group in 2013 and had reportedly held talks about leaving for several months to start an investment fund. Bloomberg reported he was seeking as much as $1 billion in compensation for his contributions.

The company appointed Michel Combes (pictured left) as CEO of SoftBank Group International (SBGI), another role occupied by Claure.

Combes was appointed president of SBGI in June 2020 and was CEO of Sprint before a merger with T-Mobile US.

Son expressed “great confidence in Michel Combes and the talented SoftBank team to continue with the great work we have underway at SBGI”.

SoftBank stated Claure helped lead many significant projects, including a turnaround of Sprint and its merger, a repositioning of WeWork and the launch of a Latin America venture capital fund.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank, Honda test linking 5G, C-V2X

SoftBank Group posts loss on China tech exposure

Japanese operators team on submarine cable
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association