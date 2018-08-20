English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT shareholders call for Openreach split

20 AUG 2018

BT shareholders called on the company to use the appointment of a new CEO as an opportunity to initiate a radical overhaul of the business, including separating out its Openreach infrastructure division.

Financial Times (FT) reported some investors mooted the Openreach move as a way for Gavin Patterson’s successor to create value in the business. BT is currently searching for a replacement CEO after announcing in June Patterson was due to step down.

BT chairman Jan du Plessis said he expects a new CEO to be in place by the end of the year: reports last week stated the company had approached ex-Ofcom boss Stephen Carter, with BT Consumer boss Marc Allera and Sunrise CEO Olaf Swantee also among the names linked to the job.

Some investors are cranking up the pressure for the new boss to implement radical changes, FT stated. One top-ten shareholder told the newspaper that with a relatively new chairman (du Plessis was appointed in 2017) and an incoming CEO, it would be appropriate to consider a restructure of the business, in particular a split of Openreach, as part of efforts “to add value”.

Overhaul plan
Before his departure was announced, Patterson unveiled a plan to cut 13,000 jobs over three years and slash £1.5 billion from annual costs as part of attempts to refocus the business and improve its financial performance, which has dipped over the last two years.

FT said du Plessis already confirmed Patterson’s plan must be upheld by the incoming boss, as shareholders have backed the strategy.

In 2017, BT agreed to measures set by Ofcom to legally separate Openreach from its service provider business, following pressure from the UK regulator and rivals in the broadband market which called for the business to be broken up.

BT has, however, fought hard to maintain ownership of the network and keep Openreach inside its business.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT approaches former Ofcom boss for CEO job

Allera claims BT convergence drive off to a strong start

BT under fire over CEO bonus

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association