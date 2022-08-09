Xiaomi joins rivals in foldable push

Xiaomi became the third handset manufacturer to schedule a foldable handset launch for this week, with its event due to take place the day after Samsung unveils its latest devices and hours after Motorola’s rescheduled Razr 2022 reveal.

In a series of posts on Chinese social media website Weibo, Xiaomi revealed 11 August as the date for its event to reveal the Mi Fold 2, the follow-up to its debut handset using the form factor released in 2021.

Xiaomi claimed the forthcoming handset represented a new generation of folding flagship, highlighting self-developed hinge technology and lightweight design. In the Wiebo posts, it claimed its upcoming smartphone would be “ridiculously thin”.

The device is scheduled for launch on the same day as Lenovo-owned Motorola’s rearranged event to present the latest version of its revamped Razr device, which was postponed at short notice last week.

It is also a day after Samsung Unpacked, where the manufacturer and strong foldable advocate is expected to unveil the latest additions to its range.

Xiaomi, Samsung and Motorola are among a growing number of smartphone players targeting the foldable segment, which earlier this year analyst house Canalys forecast to exceed 30 million units in 2024.

This would represent a rapid increase from the 8.9 million it reported as being shipped in 2021, with Samsung credited as driving the market thus far.