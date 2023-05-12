Sony updates mid- and high-end Xperia ranges

Sony expanded its smartphone options with the mid-tier Xperia 10 V and the high-end Xperia 1V, pitching the former on a market-leading battery and the latter on high-spec imaging credentials.

Xperia 10 V features a 5000mAh battery which Sony stated is capable of providing 34 hours of continuous video playback. Sound is delivered from front-mounted stereo speakers, with wired and wireless headphone options also available.

Proprietary AI technology is employed in sound reproduction.

Sony stated the 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED draws on its experience in the TV sector to provide a screen optimised for viewing films and reproducing “vibrant images”.

Imaging capabilities are covered by a triple-lens set-up on the rear, with a hands free option for the selfie camera claimed to ease use.

The e-SIM-compatible device comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB storage and is priced €449. It is due to go on sale in mid-June.

Xperia 1V (pictured, right) is priced €1,399. Sony stated the device is equipped with a newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor “with two-layer Transistor Pixel”, which “depicts rich colours and textures”.

The sensor powers a 24mm rear lens Sony claims can produce a “noise-resistant photo” with a dynamic range equivalent to a “full-frame camera”. The company is pitching the Xperia 1V at so-called content creators, so the smartphone comes with S-Cinetone, a videography function offering film-like quality.

Xperia 1V features a 6.5-inch, 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Mobile Platform.

Availability is scheduled for late June.