Home

Samsung hints at new Galaxy of foldables

21 JUL 2021

Samsung hinted at the possibility of adding another two foldable smartphones to its portfolio as it laid speculation regarding its next Galaxy Unpacked event to rest by confirming the date for the proceeding.

In a brief statement Samsung confirmed a widely-reported date of 11 August for the event, which it explained would focus on the next chapter of mobile innovations.

A teaser video accompanying the statement pointed to foldables as being among the range to be unveiled, showing two figures resembling smartphones being folded along vertical and horizontal planes.

Samsung stated the Galaxy Unpacked event would feature “flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives”.

Speculation regarding the date of the event had grown noticeably over the past week, with some reports stating Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant had revealed 11 August in Morse code when queried by users.

Other products reportedly in the pipeline include smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

The event is hotly anticipated after Samsung unveiled its latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 in January.

Samsung last unveiled a foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in 2020, which added to its original Galaxy Fold and the follow-up Galaxy Z Flip.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

