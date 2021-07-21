Samsung hints at new Galaxy of foldables

Samsung hinted at the possibility of adding another two foldable smartphones to its portfolio as it laid speculation regarding its next Galaxy Unpacked event to rest by confirming the date for the proceeding.

In a brief statement Samsung confirmed a widely-reported date of 11 August for the event, which it explained would focus on the next chapter of mobile innovations.

A teaser video accompanying the statement pointed to foldables as being among the range to be unveiled, showing two figures resembling smartphones being folded along vertical and horizontal planes.

Samsung stated the Galaxy Unpacked event would feature “flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives”.

Speculation regarding the date of the event had grown noticeably over the past week, with some reports stating Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant had revealed 11 August in Morse code when queried by users.

Other products reportedly in the pipeline include smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

The event is hotly anticipated after Samsung unveiled its latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 in January.

Samsung last unveiled a foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in 2020, which added to its original Galaxy Fold and the follow-up Galaxy Z Flip.