 Poco prepares to expand India smartphone lineup - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Poco prepares to expand India smartphone lineup

07 JUL 2020

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco unveiled its latest mid-tier model for India, the Poco M2 Pro, pitching the device on its camera and battery credentials along with a sub-$200 starting price.

In a livestream, the vendor announced Poco M2 Pro would go on sale on 14 July priced at INR13,999 ($187.14) for a basic model offering 4GB of memory and 64GB storage. Versions offering 6GB of memory and 64GB or 128GB of storage are priced at INR14,999 and INR16,999 respectively.

The device features a 5000mAh battery, with Poco highlighting a 33W charger as uncommon for a smartphone in this price-tier.

A quad-camera set up offers 48MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. A 16MP lens on the front is capable of 1080p video recording.

It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which the vendor touted as a gaming chipset, coupled with the Adreno 618 GPU.

The display is 6.67-inches and 1080×2400 pixels, with brightness of 450 nits and HDR quality.

Other features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor and triple layered Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Colour options are blue, green and black.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Xiaomi pumps up fitness features in latest wearable

Xiaomi shrugs off factory shutdowns

Xiaomi readies beta test of latest UI
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association