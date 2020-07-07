Poco prepares to expand India smartphone lineup - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco unveiled its latest mid-tier model for India, the Poco M2 Pro, pitching the device on its camera and battery credentials along with a sub-$200 starting price.

In a livestream, the vendor announced Poco M2 Pro would go on sale on 14 July priced at INR13,999 ($187.14) for a basic model offering 4GB of memory and 64GB storage. Versions offering 6GB of memory and 64GB or 128GB of storage are priced at INR14,999 and INR16,999 respectively.

The device features a 5000mAh battery, with Poco highlighting a 33W charger as uncommon for a smartphone in this price-tier.

A quad-camera set up offers 48MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. A 16MP lens on the front is capable of 1080p video recording.

It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which the vendor touted as a gaming chipset, coupled with the Adreno 618 GPU.

The display is 6.67-inches and 1080×2400 pixels, with brightness of 450 nits and HDR quality.

Other features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor and triple layered Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Colour options are blue, green and black.