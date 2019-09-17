 OnePlus to unveil new flagship next week - Mobile World Live
Home

OnePlus to unveil new flagship next week

17 SEP 2019

OnePlus confirmed it will launch its 7T series of smartphones on 26 September in both India and North America, expected to consist of two new devices.

In a statement, the company did not provide additional details about its latest launch, but said it would follow up the end of September reveal with a separate event in London, to launch the devices in the UK on 10 October. It added that in London, “there’s much more to come”.

OnePlus 7T Series will reportedly consist of two phones; the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, and follows the launch of two devices from the company earlier this year; the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

In terms of specs, the new line will showcase the 90Hz fluid AMOLED display, first introduced on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company said.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also stole a march on potential leaks by posting pictures of the new flagship on Twitter, which features a circular rear camera module containing a triple-camera system.

The picture also showed a new blue colour model of the device.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

