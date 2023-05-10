 Huawei fights on in Europe with flagship launches - Mobile World Live
Home

Huawei fights on in Europe with flagship launches

10 MAY 2023

Huawei released its latest range of smartphones and related consumer devices into the European market, pricing its flagship P60 Pro at around €1,200 and latest foldable at €2,200, with both sporting 4G chipsets.

The P60 series, which made its Chinese debut in March 2023, lacks the 5G compatibility found in many other handsets at the higher price points, with ongoing sanctions limiting the technology Huawei can source from US companies.

At the European launch of the P60 Pro at an event in Munich, the vendor also released its foldable Mate X3, priced at almost €2,200 in Germany; Huawei Watch 4 Series; and latest MateBook Pro laptop.

Huawei’s P60 Series is being promoted on its high-end features including its camera, which the company marketing material claims provides a “whole new level of photographic excellence”.

The vendor is pressing on in Europe despite well-publicised issues with US authorities and dwindling market share over the last four years.

Counterpoint Research figures cited the vendor as having the second-highest volume of smartphone shipments in the region in Q1 2019 with a 26 per cent share.

However, as of the analyst company’s figures for Q1 2023 it didn’t feature in the top five, filed under “others” with a share of less than 3 per cent.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News.

