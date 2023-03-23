 Huawei unveils 4G quartet - Mobile World Live
Home

Huawei unveils 4G quartet

23 MAR 2023

Huawei took the wraps-off its latest flagship line-up, the P60, P60 Pro, P60 Art and the Mate X3 foldable, all of which are scheduled to be available in China from early April before a wider European release.

The vendor unveiled the first updates to its P-series since August 2021 at an event in its home market, breaking a yearly cycle of upgrades adopted by many of the world’s major manufacturers.

Its latest models have the same core hardware specification, sporting a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screens are built with Kunlun glass and come equipped with an in-built fingerprint scanner.

A stand-out feature on the P60 Pro is a camera design tailored for landscape orientation.

All three P-series models have a 48MP main camera, compatibility for 4K video recording and Huawei’s XD Fusion Pro texture engine, which it stated pushes more realistic images.

The P60 Art is the most high-end, coming with a superior 40MP ultra-wide lens compared with the Pro’s 13MP unit, and a more powerful silicon carbon cell 5100mAh battery in place of the more traditional lithium-ion versions used in the other P60s.

There is no 5G compatibility, though the devices run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Mate X3 foldable
The company’s latest foldable push comes in the form of the Mate X3, which boasts a 7.85-inch foldable internal display and a 6.4-inch outer screen. Both have a 120Hz fresh rate, and the device also runs on the same Qualcomm chip as the latest P series.

Huawei’s new foldable is pitched heavily on its thin design, at 5.3mm, making it one of the slimmest foldable devices on the market today.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

