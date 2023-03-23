Huawei unveils 4G quartet

Huawei took the wraps-off its latest flagship line-up, the P60, P60 Pro, P60 Art and the Mate X3 foldable, all of which are scheduled to be available in China from early April before a wider European release.

The vendor unveiled the first updates to its P-series since August 2021 at an event in its home market, breaking a yearly cycle of upgrades adopted by many of the world’s major manufacturers.

Its latest models have the same core hardware specification, sporting a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screens are built with Kunlun glass and come equipped with an in-built fingerprint scanner.

A stand-out feature on the P60 Pro is a camera design tailored for landscape orientation.

All three P-series models have a 48MP main camera, compatibility for 4K video recording and Huawei’s XD Fusion Pro texture engine, which it stated pushes more realistic images.

The P60 Art is the most high-end, coming with a superior 40MP ultra-wide lens compared with the Pro’s 13MP unit, and a more powerful silicon carbon cell 5100mAh battery in place of the more traditional lithium-ion versions used in the other P60s.

There is no 5G compatibility, though the devices run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Mate X3 foldable

The company’s latest foldable push comes in the form of the Mate X3, which boasts a 7.85-inch foldable internal display and a 6.4-inch outer screen. Both have a 120Hz fresh rate, and the device also runs on the same Qualcomm chip as the latest P series.

Huawei’s new foldable is pitched heavily on its thin design, at 5.3mm, making it one of the slimmest foldable devices on the market today.