 SoftBank backs Splyt to develop superapp - Mobile World Live
Home

SoftBank backs Splyt to develop superapp

19 JUN 2020

SoftBank Corp targeted simplification of the smartphone-based services it offers by investing and partnering with UK-based mobility-app integration start-up Splyt.

In a statement, the Japanese operator said it led a $19.5 million Series B fundraising round which also included American Express Ventures among others. Daichi Nozaki, head of SoftBank’s Global Business Division, will sit on Splyt’s board.

SoftBank and Splyt will “interconnect the different app platforms of group companies and Splyt’s partners to realise superapps that seamlessly combine multiple services into a single interface,” the operator explained, noting benefits involving “synergies between different services”.

Ken Miyauchi, president and CEO of the operator, said a proliferation of different app platforms “is giving rise to the need for superapps that combine multiple functions” in one place. Splyt’s “technology and extensive partner network” will enable SoftBank to “further grow usage and our customer base” as part of a strategy of growing non-core parts of its business.

Splyt previously integrated booking services for Alipay and Booking.com and plans to expand its global network with additional mobility services covering bikes and scooters, SoftBank explained.

The investment brings the total raised by the start-up to $35 million with an earlier investment coming from Grab, Bloomberg reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

