Instagram, WhatsApp get new features at F8 - Mobile World Live

 Instagram, WhatsApp get new features at F8
Home

Instagram, WhatsApp get new features at F8

01 MAY 2019

Facebook introduced a host of new services for its Instagram and WhatsApp properties including a fundraising system and a business catalogue, as it looked to boost user engagement.

On Instagram, users can raise money for non-profit organisations through a donation sticker in Stories. This will be available in the US initially with more countries expected to be added to the list.

The photo app is getting another new functionality so users can start creating Stories without first uploading a photo or video. Instead, they can use stickers, quizzes, countdowns or text.

And finally, creators and influencers on Instagram will be able tag items for sale in posts and Stories that can be bought from within the app. The feature will be tested with a small group of creators next week, with plans to expand access over time.

Meanwhile CNN reported Facebook will run a pilot in Canada later this week that hides the total number of likes on photos and videos.

“We are testing this because we want your followers to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get,” an Instagram representative was quoted by CNN as stating.

WhatsApp
Users of the messaging app will be able to view a catalogue when chatting with a business, allowing companies to showcase their products.

Facebook also released an SDK enabling app developers to allow users to receive verification codes for services on WhatsApp instead of SMS.

At its F8 conference, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined plans to launch mobile payments on WhatsApp.

It also unveiled a new version of its Facebook app with a heavy focus on groups and individual interactions, as part of a privacy push prompted by a string of security gaffes.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter

