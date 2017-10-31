Apple rejects Astro button feature

Apple rejected an update by drawing app developer Astro HQ, which proposed to turn the front-facing camera lens on the iPad into a button, citing violation of its app store conditions.

Astro said in a statement that the introduction of a “camera button”, which allowed users to open shortcuts on its Luna Display and Astropad apps by tapping an iPad’s front camera lens, will now not see the light of day.

Astro released a video revealing the feature earlier this month, and had in fact planned to introduce the update to its Astropad Studio app today.

Apple rejected the move because it fell foul of App Store’s terms under section 2.5.9:

“Apps that alter or disable functions of standard switches, such as the volume up/down and ring/silent switches, or other native user interface elements or behaviours will be rejected,” states the terms and conditions.

Astro, however, added in a post that its “urge to innovate lives on”.

“We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of software and hardware engineering so that we can create the best productivity tools possible,” said Astro.