Home

Apple rejects Astro button feature

31 OCT 2017

Apple rejected an update by drawing app developer Astro HQ, which proposed to turn the front-facing camera lens on the iPad into a button, citing violation of its app store conditions.

Astro said in a statement that the introduction of a “camera button”, which allowed users to open shortcuts on its Luna Display and Astropad apps by tapping an iPad’s front camera lens, will now not see the light of day.

Astro released a video revealing the feature earlier this month, and had in fact planned to introduce the update to its Astropad Studio app today.

Apple rejected the move because it fell foul of App Store’s terms under section 2.5.9:

“Apps that alter or disable functions of standard switches, such as the volume up/down and ring/silent switches, or other native user interface elements or behaviours will be rejected,” states the terms and conditions.

Astro, however, added in a post that its “urge to innovate lives on”.

“We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of software and hardware engineering so that we can create the best productivity tools possible,” said Astro.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

