The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) kicked-off its broadband consumer labelling scheme, a policy designed to give consumers greater transparency on mobile and home internet tariffs.

The FCC expects the labels to provide easy to understand information regarding cost and data rates at online and physical points of sale.

Labels should also include detail on introductory rates and data allowances and provide links to information about network management practices and privacy policies. They have been designed to look like nutrition labels which appear on food products in the US.

“These ‘nutrition label’ disclosures are designed to make it simpler for consumers to know what they are getting, hold providers to their promises, and benefit from greater competition — which means better service and prices for everyone,” stated FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel.

Major internet service providers are required to show the labels near an associated tariff’s advertisement. Operators with 100,000 subscribers or fewer have until 10 October 2024 to start using them.

The FCC adopted the broadband label order in 2022 as part of the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act.