Swiss operator Sunrise outlined plans to shed 200 jobs in Q1 2024, part of an effort to further streamline its corporate structure following a takeover by Liberty Global in 2020.

A range of leadership positions will be cut by mid-January 2024 to end-March 2024 at the latest, with reductions expected to lead to around 180 redundancies, 6.6 per cent of its total 2,722 full-time employees.

The majority of the job cuts will take place in January. The company expects a mix of natural headcount fluctuations, internal changes and possible early retirements to account for the remainder.

Sunrise stated functions without direct customer contact across all areas of the organisation would also be streamlined, while noting shop and customer-service employees with direct customer contact would not be the focus of redundancies.

CEO Andre Krause stated Sunrise’s cooperation with employee representatives and a trade union led to the formation of a social plan which would provide employees “with more than financial support”.

“Following the merger and integration, we’ve moved our company strongly forwards and oriented it firmly towards the future,” he stated. “The many projects and measures that we’ve already implemented are leading us to streamline our corporate structure so that we can continue to increase our flexibility and competitiveness in the market and to build a foundation for stable growth in the coming years.”