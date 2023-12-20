Lebara CEO Stephen Shurrock revealed the company was assessing its strategic options in comments reported by the Financial Times (FT), with a possible sale or public listing of shares being considered.

Lebara operates as an MVNO in the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, France and Denmark with its brand also used under licence in Spain, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Australia. Across its five direct operating markets it reports to having almost 4 million customers.

The group was acquired by current owners Triton and Alchemy in 2019.

In recent years, the FT noted, the company has switched strategy to focus on attracting younger customers and the value segment, having previously based its offering around low cost international calls. The strategy is claimed to have paid-off with an increase in both connections and pre-tax profit.

Shurrock told the newspaper the company was assessing its options with advisors, though noted the process was at an early stage.