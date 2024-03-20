The GSMA argued critical reform of European laws are necessary to position the region as a technology frontrunner by 2030, a rank it argued had been lost due to various barriers to digitalisation.

In a manifesto released today (20 March), the GSMA asserted barriers to the growth and competitiveness of the telecoms sector in the European Union (EU) have hindered the progress of the digital economy.

It highlighted a need to address “systemic challenges” around market fragmentation, regulation and investment, and called on EU politicians to “embrace a new digital infrastructure framework” which promotes financial input and market harmony.

Laszlo Toth, head of Europe and CIS at the industry association, said “urgent action to secure the continent’s digital future has never been more imperative”, as the region faces “significant geopolitical, economic and societal shifts”.

“This manifesto represents a commitment to partnership and progress, laying the groundwork for Europe to reclaim its position as a global leader in digital technology and innovation”.

The GSMA argued an overhaul is required to deliver universal 5G coverage in Europe by 2030, highlighting the achievements of mobile sector initiatives covering factories, farming and city management in terms of fuelling “economic growth” and sustainability.

It recommended EU politicians take action around spectrum costs and availability, levelling the regulatory playing field and “updating historically based rules to reflect current realities”.