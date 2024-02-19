Vodafone Group’s business unit teamed with software provider vcita to launch a productivity app for small and medium-sized businesses in Europe, expanding the operator’s enterprise offering.

In a statement, Vodafone Business explained the app is designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited resources automate time-consuming and costly tasks, offering a range of services it claimed often comes at a premium from other providers.

These services include online booking and scheduling tools, a centralised hub to streamline communications and transactions with customers, as well as to launch marketing campaigns.

The app will run on vcita’s platform which has been developed alongside small enterprises and partners over the past 12 years, and is already available in Italy before a wider European launch.

Interim CEO at Vodafone Business Giorgio Migliarina said its goal was “to become the trusted partner for all companies, both small and large, on their digital journey”, adding the collaboration with vcita forms part of its investment in digital products targeting SMEs.

The operator group identified SMEs as the driving force behind economic development, contributing 55 per cent to the European Union’s GDP. However, its research found 84 per cent of these businesses still rely on manual processes in their daily operations.

Vodafone Business added it provides a roster of apps and digital services to support enterprise digitalisation, available on its cloud-based marketplace.