Singtel’s ICT unit NCS sealed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Globe Telecom’s IT arm Yondu in the Philippines, expanding the company’s Asia-Pacific footprint to give global clients wider access to cloud and data services.

NCS will pay PHP134 million ($2.3 million) for a 51 per cent stake in Yondu, which will be renamed NCS Philippines.

In a statement, the companies explained the joint venture will combine NCS’s global delivery capability with Yondu’s resources and skills, targeting increasing its workforce in the Philippines from 150 to more than 1,200.

Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu noted partnering with NCS will “unlock new global opportunities”, enabling Yondu to widen its reach and deliver more impactful IT services worldwide.

NCS CEO Ng Kuo Pin added the deal marks a significant milestone in its APAC growth journey as it continues to invest to meet the region’s growing demand for technology services.

The purchase price is net of the PHP818 million Yondu spent to acquire NCS’s subsidiary NCSI Philippines. NCS, through wholly owned subsidiary NCSI Holdings, will have a post-transaction enterprise value of PHP1.9 billion.

The transaction will be funded using cash and internal resources, and is subject to approval of certain conditions, the statement noted.